Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cold blast with strong winds Friday - A First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, November 12th a First Alert Day.

The coldest air of the season so far will move in Friday with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s. A low pressure system will be centered over the Great Lakes region, with the Heartland on the backside of the low. Due to a tight pressure gradient, strong winds are likely here in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Friday. Wind chills will likely remain in the teens and 20s all day long.

The windy conditions have arrived for our Thursday night and stay through Friday with High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories in place until 6pm Friday. Gusts will be between 40-60 mph:

High Wind Warning (wowt)

Wind Advisory (wowt)

Chilly air comes with the wind with highs falling to the 30s Friday, we’ll stay in the 30s all day with cloudy skies and on and off light snow showers between 8 AM and 3 PM. No accumulation is expected for the metro with the main impact from the day being the chill brought in by the winds:

Friday wind chill (wowt)

It will feel like the teens and 20s all day with highs only reaching into the 30s on Friday. The lack of sunshine won’t help with the chill either! Snow impact will be little to none with areas to the north and northeast of the metro only seeing a trace to an isolated .5″ on grassy and elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are mostly in the 50s around the region, which will melt most of any snow that falls.

Light snow Friday (wowt)

Highs stay cool this weekend, in the mid 40s to low 50s, with a chance for showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. We’ll warm into the 60s by Tuesday, enjoy! From there a cool down takes us back into the 40s for the end of the work week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.