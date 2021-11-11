Advertisement

Best Buy is accepting e-waste as part of America Recycles Day on Nov. 15

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, Nov. 15 is America Recycles Day, and Best Buy is marking the occasion by accepting all types of e-waste for recycling.

Since 2009, the retailer has offered a tech recycling program in its stores, helping customers recycle more than 2 billion pounds of electronics regardless of where it was bought. The company also offers a trade-in program making it easy to redeem some old tech for a gift card.

Among the items the company will accept:

  • TV and Video: Projectors, wall mounts, DVD/Blu-ray players, TV’s, headphones, VCRs, remotes
  • Computers and tablets: Battery backups, laptops, monitors, mice and keyboards, web cams, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges.
  • Car audio, video, GPS: Speakers/amps, a GPS, radar detectors, security systems, CB radios
  • Appliances: Vacuums, fans, dryers, dishwashers, wall ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, rang/stove, ice makers, cooktops

Only three items per household will be accepted per day. You can find the full list of products that Best Buy will recycle and state-specific recycling information, here.

