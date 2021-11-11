6,000 workers expected to return to the Omaha workforce in 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly everywhere you go in Omaha, you will see now hiring signs. It paints a picture of just how many workers are truly needed.

But some relief could soon be on the way.

“About half of the 12,500 who have left the Omaha area labor force, about 6,000 of them should return over the next 12 months,” said Eric Thompson, UNL Bureau of Business Research Director.

But where are those workers now?

Eric Thompson with UNL took a deep dive into that and says some retired, others stayed home to care for kids during the pandemic, and some were laid off from their jobs.

But a portion of those workers is expected to look for work again.

“We see workers coming across the board but we also see those shortages across the board and they are felt most acutely in some industries that we’ve known have been facing some difficulties, healthcare, education, tech,” said Ana Lopez Shalla, Greater Omaha Chamber.

While experts are encouraged, they say the labor shortage will still be an ongoing issue well into the future.

“I don’t think that all of the lost workers will come back. We are in a period where the baby boom generation is retiring over time and so the long-term trend is for some decline in labor force participation,” said Thompson.

As for the long term? Thompson says employers will have to make some changes.

“So part of the solution in addition to workers returning to the labor force might be that businesses will find good ways to operate with somewhat fewer workers. That will also be part of the process of the labor market getting back to normal,” said Thompson.

Experts with the chamber say they are working on a long-term plan to help attract more workers to Omaha.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.