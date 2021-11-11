29 States to Congress: Reform Military Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 28 other Attorneys General Thursday to call on Congress to pass the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021.

The bipartisan effort addresses how the U.S. military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault.

A letter sent to Congress described a need to address serious, longstanding problems in underreporting and prosecuting sexual assaults in the military. The Act would professionalize the military’s prosecution of serious crimes including sexual assault.

The Act would also require increased sexual assault prevention training for military personnel and add instruction for prosecutors on sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

The other Attorneys General included in the letter are from Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

