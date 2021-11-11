Advertisement

29 States to Congress: Reform Military Justice for Sexual Assault Survivors

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.(Pixabay)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson joined 28 other Attorneys General Thursday to call on Congress to pass the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021.

The bipartisan effort addresses how the U.S. military investigates and prosecutes sexual assault.

A letter sent to Congress described a need to address serious, longstanding problems in underreporting and prosecuting sexual assaults in the military. The Act would professionalize the military’s prosecution of serious crimes including sexual assault.

The Act would also require increased sexual assault prevention training for military personnel and add instruction for prosecutors on sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

The other Attorneys General included in the letter are from Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety
Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like
Hazardous stairs causing worry for central Omaha motel stayers

Latest News

Friday is a First Alert Day
Cold blast triggers First Alert Day Friday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Blustery winds are here today, Friday is First Alert Day as the cold moves in.
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors in isolation with handwritten cards