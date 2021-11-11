Advertisement

105-year-old woman dashes to world record

By CNN
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (CNN) - A 105-year-old Louisiana woman holds a world record in the 100-meter dash.

Retired teacher Julia Hawkins took the top spot for the race at the Louisiana Senior Games on Saturday.

That makes her the first female track and field athlete, and the first American, to set this particular track and field world record.

Her win established an “age 105 and older” category.

Hawkins has won big before. At age 101, she won the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships.

And in 2019, Hawkins won two gold medals for races at the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Hawkins said, “I want to keep running as long as I can. My message to others is that you have to stay active if you want to be healthy and happy as you age.”

