Teen suspect in deadly Omaha shooting appears in court for separate charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old accused of a deadly shooting in October had his first court appearance for another charge.

Elijah Robinson appeared in court Wednesday morning with a charge of assault by strangulation. Robinson’s preliminary hearing will be on December 22, the same day as his preliminary hearing for charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the death of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.

It’s reported that Robinson’s girlfriend notified a school resource officer on September 22 that the two had had an argument, he grabbed her by the neck and said, “you’re never [expletive] leaving me.”

She told police he has put his hands on her 25-30 times in the past and told her he would kill her if she tried to leave him.

Robinson is currently held without bond for the murder charge.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.