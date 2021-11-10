Advertisement

Teen suspect in deadly Omaha shooting appears in court for separate charge

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 10, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old accused of a deadly shooting in October had his first court appearance for another charge.

Elijah Robinson appeared in court Wednesday morning with a charge of assault by strangulation. Robinson’s preliminary hearing will be on December 22, the same day as his preliminary hearing for charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon in the death of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.

It’s reported that Robinson’s girlfriend notified a school resource officer on September 22 that the two had had an argument, he grabbed her by the neck and said, “you’re never [expletive] leaving me.”

She told police he has put his hands on her 25-30 times in the past and told her he would kill her if she tried to leave him.

Robinson is currently held without bond for the murder charge.

