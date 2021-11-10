Scott Frost shares what the new direction of the Huskers program could look like

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In what was by far the most informative press conference of the season Scott Frost is open to a new role, one that is closer to a CEO of a company than an offensive coordinator. Scott isn’t necessarily looking to make wholesale changes offensively but he is open to the idea as he looks for a new offensive coordinator.

Personally, those changes could allow him to enjoy some of the great things about this job that has not been done thus far. We’re talking about spending more time with fans, donors and even hunting in western Nebraska, all experiences he says are important for sanity.

Scott Frost expanding on not being able to enjoy some of the things that go along with being the head coach at Nebraska. A glimpse into how this might look next year with his role changing within the offense #Huskers pic.twitter.com/wNa1QfsKxy — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 10, 2021

Along those lines, we all know you can’t do the same thing and except a different result, that’s why 80% of the offensive coaching staff was let go. “Hard to think we can keep doing the same things and think we’re going to get over the top,” said Frost.

For the final two games Ron Brown will coach the running backs, Steve Cooper the quarterbacks, Mike Cazano the receivers and Frank Verducci the offensive line.

Scott Frost on how the players who have lost their position coaches are handling the situation, still two games to go, the team did practice today in the bye week pic.twitter.com/XbAMNmgOvv — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) November 10, 2021

In terms of what Frost is looking for in a new coordinator, he used the word trust several times. It feels like in the make-or-break year of 2022 trust will very important within the staff. There will be a lot of on the line. He also said experience will be a strong factor too. The offensive coordinator will be hired first, then they will work through the process of hiring position coaches.

