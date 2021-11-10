Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Drizzle & showers today, First Alert Day Friday with the cold air on track

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds have filled up our sky and that has helped to keep our temps somewhat mild this morning. We’re near 50 degrees out the door but watch for area of drizzle developing as the morning goes on. Highs will top out in the upper 50s this afternoon before some more widespread showers and a few storms move through. The best chance for a few storms is southeast of the metro area.

Wednesday forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

A cold front will move through early this evening causing the winds to pick up as the switch to the northwest. Gusts to 30 mph will be easy but a few gusts to 40 mph are possible briefly. Expect the northwest wind to stick with us overnight and right through the day Thursday.

Wednesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s but we should have quite a bit of sunshine to enjoy. Northwest wind gusts will again hit 40 mph at times during the day.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The strongest wind and the coldest air is still on track for our First Alert Day Friday. Northwest wind gusts to 50 mph are likely all day. Friday is already on track to be the coldest day of the season with temperatures stuck in the 30s but that wind will drop the wind chills into the 20s all day.

NW Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There is a small risk of a little light snow north of the metro Friday morning but that will melt quickly if it falls and likely won’t have much of an impact. The wind and the cold is by far the bigger story with the greatest impact. Find the latest on the First Alert Day here.

