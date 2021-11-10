Rain, wind, and falling leaves cause slick road conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that we’re in November, the leaves are falling off the trees into our yards, the sidewalks, and even the roads. You add wind and rain on top of that and things get slick.

Did you know that wet leaves can be just as slippery as ice?

Wet leaves greatly increase stopping distance (WOWT)

If a car is driving 40 mph on a dry road, its stopping distance is about 80 feet.

Make it a wet road, and you double the stopping distance to 160 feet.

If there are wet leaves on the road… the stopping distance increases to 250 feet!

So on a day like today… make sure you reduce your speed, increase your following distance, and check the tread on your tires.

That’s a good tip as we transition into the next season… Check your tires. Including pressure. Tires lose 1 to 2 pounds per square inch per every 10° drop in temperature.

Check your tires when the temperatures drop! (WOWT)

Keep you tank at least ½ full.

Now is the time to put together a safety kit to keep in your car, including a blanket… before it gets too chilly.

And of course, never heat your car up in an enclosed space – like a garage – due to the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Cold weather - car safety tips (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.