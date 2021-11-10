Omaha sustainable living nonprofit hopes to establish permanent headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sustainability is in action in Omaha thanks to the work of Omaha Permaculture.

“Omaha Permaculture is a nonprofit that is helping the city and neighborhoods maintain vacant properties,” founder Gus Von Roenn said. “Our mission is to foster community through sustainable land stewardship,”

Simply put, the organization turns unused parcels of land from across the city into sites for urban agriculture.

“We do this with working through partners like the Omaha city Planning Department, the Omaha Municipal Land Bank, and Habitat for Humanity to help maintain and keep vacant properties clean and dignified,” he said.

“It’s all about community, it’s all about showing people that they can change the environment, change our way of thinking to be able to get back to growing our own food,” said Clark Williams, site manager and Omaha Permaculture beekeeper.

Von Roenn said they have transformed 17 properties across the city, taking some from trash-filled dumps to rows of community gardens. He said the goal is to invite community members near the lots to enjoy the properties and keep them looking nice, but not completely manicured.

But right now, the organization doesn’t have a permanent location to call home.

“There’s a whole cold part of the year, almost half the year that we do not get to demonstrate and show sustainability without having our own space and our own controlled environment,” Von Roenn said.

In recent years, Omaha Permaculture has been operating out of a vacant, north Omaha railroad depot previously used for lumber storage and offloading building supplies.

Von Roenn said they’re now hoping to purchase this lot or one like it.

“Right now we are imagining trying to re-invent this property to become something similar in the 21st century, we are milling wood here from north Omaha trees and turning them into garden infrastructure,” he says.

With a permanent headquarters, Von Roenn and Williams said there’s much more they could offer.

“Community amenities,” Von Roenn said. “A community center, community kitchen, community classroom, a place to educate our community about sustainability techniques and how it is involved in the workforce and how we can train people in this community to be more sustainable when it comes to growing your own food, keeping your place and your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer using less energy, using less water, and understanding the plants and trees that are in our neighborhood. Being a part of our environment and understanding the ecosystems around us,” he says.

Williams, who was born and raised in north Omaha, said having a headquarters there would be the perfect fit for the community and for the organization.

“North Omaha does need a revamping in their own environmental practices but at the same time we need to be learning how to grow our own food,” he said. “The pandemic even brought that to more awareness a couple years ago, with us being a food desert in north Omaha it doesn’t help us at all.”

“We’ve come a long way, its been a hard fought battle, it’s been over 10 years now, and we just keep plugging along, you know trying to do our thing humbly, yes we’re grateful to be recognized, but we just really want to teach people to be great within themselves and grow food,” Williams said.

Showing the community that living a more sustainable lifestyle is attainable is the goal.

“In the world of permaculture and sustainable living, people are visual learners and want to see a demonstration of something working, and there’s nothing more convincing than walking into a greenhouse in the middle of January or February and seeing green plants in front of you,” Von Roenn says.

“I think being able to have our greenhouses and sustainability workshops in winter really demonstrates what true sustainability is capable of and how you can use every part of the year to further your ambitions in improving your neighborhood and community.”

Omaha Permaculture hopes to have a permanent location in the coming months.

