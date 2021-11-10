Nebraska Congressman Fortenberry’s team ask judge to dismiss case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WOWT) - The United States of America v. Jeff Fortenberry trial seems unlikely to take place in December.

In court documents, both sides seem ok with using it back until mid-February. Here’s why, Fortenberry’s defense team points out that the incident came out just three weeks ago and with the original trial date in five weeks in mid-December, they need time to prepare.

After all, there are some 11,600 documents to go through and 50 recordings including interviews with the congressman and the phone calls to him from the informant.

“This is wrong on so many levels,” said Congressman Jeff Fortenberry.

Last month, Nebraska’s longest servicing Congressman Jeff Fortenberry reacted to a pending indictment from the cab on his old pickup. The feds accuse him of lying to investigators and falsifying facts in the case regarding $30,000 in illegal contributions made to his campaign in 2016 from a foreign national looking to influence U.S. politics.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood. They’re accusing me of lying to them. We’re shocked and stunned. I feel personally betrayed,” said Fortenberry.

His defense team has asked the judge to dismiss the case since in 2016, Fortenberry didn’t know the money came from a Nigerian-born billionaire. In their words, investigators have “escalated completely innocent conduct into a felony” and shouldn’t be on the hook for trying to remember what he was told in phone calls from the informant years later.

The U.S. attorney responded saying they have the congressman on tape, recorded phone calls, where they say even after he was told the money came from a foreign national, which is illegal, Fortenberry asked for another fundraiser to be put together by that team and failed to correct federal election documents.

The judge is expected to rule on that in two weeks.

