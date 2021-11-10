Advertisement

Man sent to hospital after shooting near northwest Omaha, suspect in custody

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital and has one person in custody.

A 39-year-old man was taken to Bergan Mercy by medics after officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds Tuesday night near 128th Ct and Manderson Plaza.

Police say a possible male suspect at the scene was taken into custody for questioning at the central headquarters.

