Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heated rhetoric over masks and vaccines and a police presence have become norms at school board meetings across the country.

Monday night at Papillion La Vista Community Schools board meeting, those stakes were raised.

“Our officers became suspicious of a male party which he believed was in possession of a handgun, which of course is a violation of state law,” Papillion Police Chief Chris Whitted said. “That individual was escorted to another location where it was determined he did have a handgun.”

Whitted said the gun was loaded but never brandished, and though he has a permit, the man was cited by police. They have not released the name of the individual, pending further investigation and consideration of more charges by the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Annette Eyman has worked in the district for 30 years and said this is the first she’s experienced such an incident.

“The demeanor and tone of school board meetings across the country are very concerning right now,” she said. “And the fact that this incident happened in Papillion, Nebraska, I think, just heightens everyone’s concerns.”

Eyman praised the police for handling the situation quietly, adding that she didn’t believe anyone in the meeting was aware of what happened at the time.

Now, the district and local law enforcement must consider what needs to be done to keep public meetings, and those who wish to peacefully attend them, safe.

One thought is the placement of metal detectors, but Eyman said no decisions have been made.

”I don’t know what might happen in the future, but I know that right now we’re looking at absolutely everything that we need to be looking at,” Eyman said. “To say, is there something else we need to do, to say that our school, our students that are in attendance, our teachers, our parents, our board members that are in attendance, that we are keeping everybody safe.”

”The situation was resolved without incident,” Whitted said. “That said, the department, along with Sheriff Davis of Sarpy County, have a few plans to continue security at the meetings and we’ll be formulating other strategies as well.”

Whitted did not offer details about the plans being considered, but that he hopes the community moving forward will take a step back from the vitriol displayed at school board meetings over the past year.

“People need to just understand these are in a public setting,” he said. “Behave in a positive manner, maintain good decorum with politeness, and allow everybody to have a chance to say what they need to say, but understand actions have consequences.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.