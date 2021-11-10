Long awaited heart transplant recipient in Nebraska gets children vaccine

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight-year-old Mason Prodel is a familiar face at Children’s Physicians.

He spent most of his life in and out of medical care. In 2019, he received a long-awaited heart transplant.

“Mason was given a second chance at life and got really sick before he really had an opportunity to live life and then we were in a pandemic,” said mother Samantha Prodel.

Ready to receive the long-awaited kids’ COVID vaccine with his moms by his side, as they have been since adopting the brothers years ago.

“This is the first door he’s going to be stepping through and we’re excited for him to be fully vaccinated,” said Samantha.

But first, it’s Hulk’s turn.

“I just want to ask you if he can go first?” said Mason.

“Sure, we can give Hulk a shot.”

Mason’s a little nervous, his big brother steps up to go next.

“I’m always helping him with something that’s struggling for him,” said James Prodel.

The reason is simple.

“He’s my little brother,” said James.

“James is always there to help. He’s always there to support Mason. He’s Mason’s number one cheerleader,” said Jaylane Prodel.

Now, it’s Mason’s turn. The anticipation is overwhelming but he battles, Mason knows how to battle.

Shot number one is done and they’re a little closer to getting Mason back to school.

“I feel really good. Because I get to see all my teachers,” said Mason.

With Hulk in one hand and big brother by his side, it’s time to say goodbye. Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.