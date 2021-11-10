Advertisement

Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil

Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil
Hundreds remember beloved Fairfield teacher during prayer service and vigil
By Becky Phelps
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds gathered Tuesday evening to honor and remember the life of 66-year old Nohema Graber, a teacher at Fairfield High School.

Officials located the remains of Nohema Graber, 66, at Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Wednesday. Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School, was reported missing earlier in the day. Authorities say she was killed at the park by two teenage students.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder. They are being charged as adults.

A public prayer service and vigil was held in the auditorium of Fairfield High School Tuesday. Family, friends, church members and students of Graber filled hundreds of seats, singing along to hymns and telling stories.

Christian Graber, one of Nohema Graber’s sons, read a passage from one of her notebooks at the service. “My plan is very simple, and I think very powerful. My plan is to smile all the time. The reason is that I think that a smile is contagious,” read Graber. “And even if my students forget about my Spanish classes, I hope they remember how and why to smile to life, and to be honest.”

Nohema Graber, who was born in Mexico, taught at Fairfield High School for nine years. She spent another six years teaching Spanish in the Ottumwa School District.

Friends also created a GoFundMe to support the Graber family. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the family and paying for funeral costs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
North Platte Police Dept. handling increase of crimes
Nebraska man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

Latest News

Wet leaves greatly increase stopping distance
Rain, wind, and falling leaves cause slick road conditions
Fortenberry team asks judge to dismiss case
Fortenberry team asks judge to dismiss case
Nebraska and Iowa join Medicare & Medicaid vaccine rule lawsuit
Nebraska and Iowa join Medicare & Medicaid vaccine rule lawsuit
New details about grain elevator shooting in Superior, Nebraska
New details about grain elevator shooting in Superior, Nebraska
Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Superior shooting update: Grain elevator coworkers didn’t realize gunman had been fired