Advertisement

Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week

This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office...
This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's Office In Cedar County, Iowa, shows former Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith in an altercation with Bryce Yakish by Yakish's motorcycle during a traffic stop near Tipton, Iowa. Iowa will pay $225,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Yakish who was injured when trooper Smith knocked him over and put his knee on his neck during a 2017 traffic stop, according to documents released Monday, April 5, 2021.(Cedar County Attorneys Office via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert James Smith, a former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper, is now facing federal charges for an incident that occurred back in September 2017.

On Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, Smith is scheduled to appear in court for indictment charges for violating Bryce Yakish’s right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer, which led to bodily injury, and from willfully depriving his right to be free from unreasonable seizure.

Dash-cam footage from the stop. shows Smith using what some believe to be excessive force against Yakish after he had pulled him over near West Liberty. Court documents say Yakish needed medical attention because of what Smith did.

Smith’s initial appearance and arraignment will take place at 3:00 pm at the United States Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
Man brings gun to Papillion school board meeting, raising concerns over safety

Latest News

Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors in isolation with handwritten cards
Employees upset over bounced checks from Ralston-based apartment cleaning company
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
How FEMA’s new flood insurance rules affect Nebraska, Iowa
Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors
Omaha nonprofit spreads holiday cheer to seniors
Frustration for flood-stricken towns including Pacific Junction, Iowa
Frustration for flood-stricken towns including Pacific Junction, Iowa