Former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper indicted on federal charges; hearing scheduled for next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert James Smith, a former Durant officer and Iowa State Patrol Trooper, is now facing federal charges for an incident that occurred back in September 2017.

On Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, Smith is scheduled to appear in court for indictment charges for violating Bryce Yakish’s right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer, which led to bodily injury, and from willfully depriving his right to be free from unreasonable seizure.

Dash-cam footage from the stop. shows Smith using what some believe to be excessive force against Yakish after he had pulled him over near West Liberty. Court documents say Yakish needed medical attention because of what Smith did.

Smith’s initial appearance and arraignment will take place at 3:00 pm at the United States Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

