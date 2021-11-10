Advertisement

The first day is full one with five college basketball games on our radar to open the season

By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A full first day of the college basketball season with five teams in action involving area universities. The biggest surprise is Western Illinois knocking off Nebraska 75-74. The Huskers are a team some believe can make a run at NCAA Tournament field. Bryce McGowens scored 25 in his Huskers debut, Alonzo Verge Jr. who also made his Nebraska debut led the team with 26 points. They return to the court Friday against Sam Houston.

Creighton used a massive 39-9 second-half run to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-77. It might be a new season but the Bluejays do it with the same formula, five players in double figures. Led by Alex O’Connell with 20 points. The other four in double figures all made their Creighton debut, Ryan Nembhard, Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Hawkins and Keyshawn Feazell. Nembhard who’s a true freshman had a double in his first college game with 15 points and ten assists.

Frankie Fidler started for Omaha as a true freshman out of Bellevue West. He led the Mavericks with 15 points against Hastings in a 67-57 win. A game played at Ralston Arena with the curling trials coming to Baxter Arena.

The Nebraska women beat Maine 108-50, the ninth-highest point total in program history. Isabelle Bourne scored a game-high 17 points. The Omaha women lost at 12th ranked Iowa State 65-38.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Omaha Police ask for help identifying potential sexual assault suspect

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
The Nebraska Huskers lost to the top-ten ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at home in Memorial Stadium...
Huskers v. Ohio State, Nov. 6
Nebraska (3-6) is hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) at Memorial Stadium for an east versus...
Huskers v. Ohio State preview Nov. 6