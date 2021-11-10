The first day is full one with five college basketball games on our radar to open the season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A full first day of the college basketball season with five teams in action involving area universities. The biggest surprise is Western Illinois knocking off Nebraska 75-74. The Huskers are a team some believe can make a run at NCAA Tournament field. Bryce McGowens scored 25 in his Huskers debut, Alonzo Verge Jr. who also made his Nebraska debut led the team with 26 points. They return to the court Friday against Sam Houston.

Creighton used a massive 39-9 second-half run to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 90-77. It might be a new season but the Bluejays do it with the same formula, five players in double figures. Led by Alex O’Connell with 20 points. The other four in double figures all made their Creighton debut, Ryan Nembhard, Arthur Kaluma, Ryan Hawkins and Keyshawn Feazell. Nembhard who’s a true freshman had a double in his first college game with 15 points and ten assists.

Frankie Fidler started for Omaha as a true freshman out of Bellevue West. He led the Mavericks with 15 points against Hastings in a 67-57 win. A game played at Ralston Arena with the curling trials coming to Baxter Arena.

The Nebraska women beat Maine 108-50, the ninth-highest point total in program history. Isabelle Bourne scored a game-high 17 points. The Omaha women lost at 12th ranked Iowa State 65-38.

