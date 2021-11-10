Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Gusty, cool Thursday ahead of a cold and windy Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain wraps up Wednesday evening with showers ending for the metro after 7 PM... Clouds continue to clear overnight. Thursday will be cool with a high of 52 and more sunshine. With gusty winds it will still feel chilly! Wind Advisories have already been issued for our NW counties with gusts into the 40s there starting tomorrow:

Winds Pick up Thursday (wowt)

The cool down continues from there... moisture wraps back around our low pressure system, now to our NE by Friday, and light snow will mainly impact areas to the N and NE of the Metro.

Light snow to the NE Friday (wowt)

Combined with chilly air this bring the chance for a few snow showers to the metro and more consistent times of light snow for areas to the NE. Accumulation for those that see it looks like it will remain very light with quite a bit of initial melting on warm ground. Areas to the N and NE of the Metro will see very light accumulation of under 1″... most in the trace to .5″ range. The wind, with gusts into the 40s to near 50s, and chilly air make a bigger impact with a high of 38.

Windy Friday (wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Friday due to the cold and wind... it will FEEL more like the 20s all day. Stay warm!

Friday wind chill forecast (wowt)

From here the forecast remains overall cooler and unsettled.... highs stay cool this weekend with a chance for showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. We’ll warm into the 50s and low 60s by the middle of next work week.

