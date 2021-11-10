Congressman Don Bacon breaks down what is in the Infrastructure Bill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just days after the infrastructure bill passed, Congressman Don Bacon says misinformation is spreading about what is and isn’t in the bill.

Congressman Bacon says his phone has been ringing off the hook the past few days. Many called saying they don’t agree with the infrastructure bill that passed on Friday.

But Bacon says they have that bill confused with a different one.

“90% is all based off this reconciliation bill. People are being told on social media, items in this bill are actually in this bill. I probably correct 50 to 100 a day.”

Bacon says the $1.2 trillion bill is about one thing, infrastructure. Much of it will go towards the typical projects, building roadways and fixing bridges.

What’s new is $550 billion in additional funding that will help pay for things not normally included.

“We are putting in new water pipes to replace lead pipes. We are hardening our electricity system because you know it’s very fragile, as you know and we are doing rural broadband. That is the $550 billion right there. So it’s 100 percent infrastructure,” says Congressman Bacon.

Two and a half billion dollars will go directly towards rebuilding roads and bridges right here in Nebraska. The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency says they will lead the planning process locally once money comes in.

Right now, they don’t know exactly what projects will be funded but say this will help them tackle projects they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do.

“They are costly projects. Currently one of the restrictions that we have is really our ability to bank enough funding to be able to take on those major projects and so with the additional apportionment or our funding allocation that we are anticipating we are hoping to take on larger projects,” said Mike Helgerson, MAPA Executive Director.

Congressman bacon believes spending money on infrastructure will ultimately help everyone, not just his party.

“If you have a bill, in fact, it was Republicans and Democrats who put this together, we worked on it together. It’s good for Nebraska, it’s good for our country. To say I’m going to change my mind because it’s bad politically, that’s not the right way to do it,” said Congressman Bacon.

The bill will also have funds for rail car systems, airports, and electric cars. Part of the bill will be paid for by unspent COVID-19 funds.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.