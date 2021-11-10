Boys Town reveals new physical therapy center for children with disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town National Research Hospital cut the ribbon on their brand new 2,300 square foot physical therapy center Wednesday.

This demonstration of overhead robotics is used to help children with physical disabilities learn to walk without risk or injury. Boys Town doctors say the idea is to focus on the individual and to teach them what their bodies can do.

The Center for Human Performance Optimization is loaded with the most advanced motion technology equipment to help those with mobility issues. What makes this center so special is the Institute for Human Neuroscience next door.

It’s unusual to find a setup where science and clinical practices work hand in hand.

“Lots of time the model for what we strive for is normal. We want to look for normal walking patterns and that’s a very frustrating thing for individuals with a movement disorder or movement impairment because it might not even be achievable. They were given this body and so instead of trying to make them normal, we try to help them be the best that they can be with what they’ve been given,” said Dr. Brad Corr.

Dr. Brad Corr is the Associate Director of the Center for Human Performance Optimization. He oversees the physical therapy center that’s filled with state-of-the-art equipment to help children of all abilities to do their best.

“It’s the only place that I know of that is fully translational where you would see clinical patients and research participants in the same space using the same equipment without distinction between them. Most will have one or the other they’ll have a clinical practice or they’ll have a research institute but never do they have it in the same place. We’re proud to have the most modern technology and equipment available to teach and support mobility for children and adolescents who have neurological or developmental conditions,” said Dr. Brad Corr.

“One of the things that kind of sets us apart from every other place doing this sort of research, really the combined expertise and the fact that everyone is pushed together in one open space across the street where we can all interact to use each others expertise to make major discoveries. And really push the science forward,” said Dr. Tony Wilson, Institute for Human Neuroscience.

The environment here in this new physical therapy center is designed to feel more like a fitness or sports facility. It is indeed a medical clinic designed to get the most out of each and every patient.

“Across the street identify what’s going on in the brain, hope to bring the kids over here and do therapeutic intervention and bring the kids back over there and see what we change in the brain and kind of estimate and really optimize therapeutic approaches so we can try to see get the best bang for the buck for everyone,” said Dr. Tony Wilson.

Boys Town doctors say the research and therapy will help children with cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and neurological or developmental conditions.

“Really all the equipment here is designed to give you the opportunity to move and explore movement in a way you wouldn’t otherwise. To teach people what they are capable of is the intent.”

