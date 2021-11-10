Advertisement

Benson eyesore finally cleaned up by city

By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In September, a single mother and her grandparents told 6 News about their frustration regarding an overgrown property next door.

The house has been abandoned for years and the registered owner didn’t respond to 6 News or the city.

But on Monday, a city crew cleaned up the litter and mowed the yard.

The cost is almost $1,400 which includes penalties for ignoring three notices for over two years. The city cleaned up the property each time.

Officials tell 6 News that a lien will be slapped on the house so that the city can collect if the property ever sells.

