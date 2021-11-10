Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office report 13-year-old Leah Blackbird missing on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Missing 13-year-old from Sarpy found in Macy
The Papillion-La Vista Community Schools board voted Monday night, Oct. 26, 2021, to scale back...
Papillion-La Vista school board recommend masks for middle school students, no mandate

Latest News

Judge Bruce Schroeder said police stopped someone filming jurors' arrival at the Kyle...
Judge: Someone caught filming Rittenhouse jurors
In testimony Tuesday, JoAnn Fiedler, who saw Kyle Rittenhouse after the shootings, described...
Kyle Rittenhouse said 'my life might be over,' witness said
FILE - Volunteer group leader Bruce Beecham works to sort food items in the Atlanta Community...
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings
In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot