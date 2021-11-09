Advertisement

West Papio Trail to close intermittently for airport tree removal

The West Papio Trail will be intermittently closed beginning on Thursday for designated tree...
The West Papio Trail will be intermittently closed beginning on Thursday for designated tree removal near the Millard Airport.(Storyblocks)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that parts of the West Papio Trail will be subject to intermittent closures beginning on Thursday.

The department states the trail closures will happen along Harry Anderson Drive, between Q Street and Interstate-80, and will last approximately two weeks so that the Omaha Airport Authority can remove designated trees along the east side of the Millard Airport.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Omaha Police ask for help identifying potential sexual assault suspect
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video

Latest News

New temporary entrance at Eppley Airfield
Temporary entrance affecting Eppley Airfield traffic
State making changes to deadly Wahoo intersection
Deadly Wahoo intersection addressed after community pressures state officials
First Alert Day Friday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rainy Wednesday, cold by Friday!
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
The trial is underway for Manuel Gomez who is charged with the murder of two Holdrege men.
Trial begins in 2019 central Nebraska double homicide