West Papio Trail to close intermittently for airport tree removal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that parts of the West Papio Trail will be subject to intermittent closures beginning on Thursday.

The department states the trail closures will happen along Harry Anderson Drive, between Q Street and Interstate-80, and will last approximately two weeks so that the Omaha Airport Authority can remove designated trees along the east side of the Millard Airport.

