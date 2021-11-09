Advertisement

U.S. surgeon general releases toolkit to address health misinformation

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
(Gray News) - As children between the ages of 5 and 11 are beginning to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a guide Tuesday for people to help deal with false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences.

“Health misinformation is spreading fast and far online and throughout our communities,” said Murthy in a news release. “That’s where this toolkit comes in - to provide Americans with resources to help limit and reduce this threat to public health.”

Murthy’s “Community Toolkit for Addressing Health Misinformation” is designed to help teachers, health officials, faith leaders and others identify it and stop it from spreading. It includes a health misinformation checklist, tips on how to talk with loved ones, an outline of common tactics, and examples of times people may have encountered misinformation.

The surgeon general says health misinformation has threatened the U.S. response to COVID-19 and prevented people from getting vaccinated, prolonging the pandemic.

