Advertisement

Trial begins in 2019 central Nebraska double homicide

The trial is underway for Manuel Gomez who is charged with the murder of two Holdrege men.
The trial is underway for Manuel Gomez who is charged with the murder of two Holdrege men.(KSNB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) - The trial of a Holdrege man charged with killing two men and seriously injuring another in 2019 is underway.

The trial of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez began Tuesday in the south-central Nebraska town of Holdrege. Gomez’s lawyers said earlier this year they planned to rely on an insanity defense.

Authorities say Gomez shot and killed 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers in February 2019 at the Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege. Prosecutors say he also shot and wounded his attorney at the time, Doyle Morse.

Gomez was found mentally unfit to stand trial in 2019 before being restored to competency and ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder and other counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Omaha Police ask for help identifying potential sexual assault suspect
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police identify victim in fatal rollover crash in west Omaha
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video

Latest News

New temporary entrance at Eppley Airfield
Temporary entrance affecting Eppley Airfield traffic
State making changes to deadly Wahoo intersection
Deadly Wahoo intersection addressed after community pressures state officials
First Alert Day Friday
Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rainy Wednesday, cold by Friday!
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast