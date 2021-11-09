Texas man found guilty of cocaine conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 52-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was found guilty of conspiring to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine by a jury in Omaha on Nov. 4.

Court documents state that Isaac Johnson faces up to life imprisonment based on his prior drug trafficking conviction, he will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022.

Authorities say that between Oct. 2017 and Feb. 17, 2019, Johnson - who was on parole for a drug offense in Houston - would drive from Houston to Omaha to supply cocaine to co-defendants Anthony Moore and Amy Ferrell who have local gang connections.

Police say that Johnson would immediately drive back to Texas after deliveries but after one trip in Feb. 2019, search warrants were executed on the Omaha home of his co-conspirator as Johnson was arriving with a load of cocaine. Documents reveal that the drugs from the search paired with wiretap evidence and established a wide-ranging conspiracy involving the distribution of several kilograms of cocaine.

Court officials say that on June 21, 2021, co-defendant Anthony Moore was sentenced to 60 months for one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine to be followed by four years of supervised release.

On Nov. 1, 2021, officials say that co-defendant Amy Ferrell pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and will be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022 - the same day as Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.