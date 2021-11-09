Temporary entrance affecting Eppley Airfield traffic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you plan on heading into Eppley Airfield anytime soon, 6 News warns drivers of significant traffic changes.

Construction on the entrance of the airport has moved into a new phase on Tuesday and that involves greeting travelers with lots of cones, new signs, and a temporary entrance in a new spot.

As part of a $28.6 million renovation, Eppley is building a new entrance and revamping the south parking garage.

“There were things we knew we needed to improve the experience for our travelers,” said Steve McCoy of the Omaha Airport Authority. “But also to position Eppley Airfield for long-term growth.”

For drivers familiar with the now old entrance, the new location is roughly a thousand feet sooner.

“There is signage that will be indicative to motorists on where they need to go to find this new entrance,” said McCoy.

Along with the signs is also a new traffic light.

“That traffic light is there to provide safety as vehicles flow into this new temporary entrance,” he said.

Even with new signs and lights, there is still quite a bit of confusion. Although it’s a headache right now, McCoy says the improvements to the airport will make a big difference for travelers in the future.

“As travel continues to pick up and we see more people in the future, we want to make sure we have adequate capacity and throughput for those drivers and ease of access as they’re coming down terminal drive,” said McCoy.

Construction began earlier this year and this temporary entrance will be in place until next summer when the new entrance is expected to be completed.

