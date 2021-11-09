Skyline Elementary School classroom closed due to positive COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A third grade classroom at Skyline Elementary School in Elkhorn is closed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In an email to parents, the school says three positive cases were identified in the classroom.

In collaboration with the Douglas County Health Department, school officials decided to close the classroom from November 9 to November 12.

Students in the class will participate in remote learning.

All other students will continue to attend school for in-person learning.

