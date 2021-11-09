Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Clouds exit early allowing us to warm some, colder air lurking though.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few very spotty light showers out there very early this morning but they’ll be short lived. Clouds will move to the east rather quickly leaving us with sunshine and the chance to warm into the 60s for one more day this week.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoy today before the clouds start to move back in later this evening. Those clouds thicken up enough to bring us some drizzle potential to start the day Wednesday. Eventually shower chances will increase into the afternoon and early evening before exiting east overnight. Heaviest amounts likely stay southeast of the metro and could hit near 1″ at most.

Rain Chances Wed (WOWT)

Wed Rainfall (WOWT)

Thursday will likely be dry and somewhat sunny as temperatures are able to still warm into the 50s. That will happen as WNW winds gust to near 35 mph most of the day too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Winds are forecast to howl Friday as well with colder air moving in. Highs in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s thanks to NW wind gusts to 45mph will make for a cold day prompting a First Alert Day Friday. There could even be a little light snow north of the metro Friday morning too. That will likely melt on contact and have little impact but stay tuned for updates.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

