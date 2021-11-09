Omaha Public Schools hiring students to fill staffing shortage gaps

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Like thousands of businesses in the area, Omaha Public Schools is facing a shortage of employees, forcing them to turn to students to help fill in some gaps.

For parents, understanding what their kids are learning in school is vital.

So when a staffing shortage threatened to take that opportunity away from some families, Omaha Public Schools had to get creative.

“We decided to recruit our high school juniors and seniors that are bilingual to train them to be contracted interpreters as professionals for the OPS,” says Lisa Utterback, the Chief Officer for Student and Community Services for Omaha Public Schools.

“I’ve done about 15 families conferences, and it went very well,” says Pu Meh, who was hired alongside around 20 other bilingual students.

The student interpreters went through an application process, background checks, and a training program to become professional interpreters to help support families at parent-teacher conferences.

OPS says there are 20,000 students in the district that speak over 100 different languages in their homes.

“The languages we wanted to recruit to support this were Spanish, Nepal, Karin, Karenni, and Burmese,” Utterback says.

Pu Meh moved to Omaha from Thailand and is fluent in both English and Karenni.

“My parents, they came to America with no English,” she says.

Having lived and experienced language barriers themselves, Meh says stepping up was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to become an interpreter for Omaha Public Schools because of the memory my parents had when I was in elementary, we didn’t have any Karenni liaison, so it was a great opportunity for me to help my community to interpreting their students’ success in school. There are other families in Omaha that are like my own parents, they don’t know English, and have no understanding of what the words mean to them, so it was kind of heart-melting a little bit to help them.”

The high school students help translate for elementary and middle school families, while interpreters hired from outside the district translate for high school families.

This marks the second program OPS has hired students to help fill gaps for.

“We used high school students, we hired them in the summer to support Next Level Learning in classrooms, similar to what a para-professional would do,” Utterback adds.

For both programs, the application process, training, and their pay grade is the same as those hired from outside the district.

“They receive $18 an hour, just like our other contracted interpreters and they’re getting valuable professional experience,” Utterback says. “I think one of the most important facets of this work is knowing that our student contracted interpreters bring a lived experience to the table, and being able to understand what the families have experienced but also understanding the importance communication and collaboration between families and schools is viable to the success of students.”

