Officials remove dog from home in southwest Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a one-story, split-entry, single-family dwelling in southwest Omaha on Monday afternoon.

Officials state the fire happened around 1 p.m. near S. 137th and W streets. Fire crews report that an occupant of the building had called and said they were burned due to the fire.

OFD states a “working fire” was declared as crews reported smoke and flames from the garage area on approach. Authorities state that the fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

It is reported that a dog was removed from the structure without injury. OFD says the occupant of the residence was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

