Advertisement

Nugent: Huskers find middle ground as Scott Frost potentially passes on $8.5 million

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Remember when 9-3 led to the firing of head coaches at Nebraska. Flip those numbers, there’s a realistic chance 3-9 in 2021 is actually good enough to stick around. That is if the head coach is from Nebraska, one who has a good relationship with the athletic director, and one who won a national championship as a quarterback.

In many cases, 3-9 yes at Nebraska is a deal-breaker, but this is different. In addition to Scott’s background, the fanbase is tired of the turnover and part of the attraction of Frost was the patience he would be offered if things didn’t go well. That has been tested and with a restructured contract he is coming back, potentially passing up on $8.5 million next year if it ends up being his final year.

Even though there are enough positives from the team this season for those who made this decision, there are also enough negatives that changes have to happen. Despite losing six games by one possession, it doesn’t feel like they are truly that close. The Huskers did score the last in four of those six games. Those were two-possession games turned into one-possession games, they weren’t toss-up situations.

That leads to the second big piece of the day, Frost parting ways with four men who he’s coached with for several years, at other places beyond Nebraska. There’s a relationship there, also a track record with Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Coach Matt Lubick, Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator Greg Austin, Running Backs Coach Ryan Held and Quarterbacks Coach Mario Verduzco. For the first time, he has had to cut professional ties with these men.

“I appreciate the work and sacrifices these men have made for the University of Nebraska and this football program and wish all of them well,” Frost said. “They are all men of outstanding character and good coaches, but as we strive for better consistency and execution, we needed fresh ideas and voices on our offensive staff.”

The decision to make staff changes and restructure the head coach’s contract feels like middle ground. Acknowledging what we all saw for the fourth year is not good enough, yet not dismissing the team’s growth and challenging schedule in 2021.

In many ways we’re onto next season right now, the coaches who remain will recruit this week and there are openings to fill for a team that needs to improve far faster than it did last offseason.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
The Nebraska Huskers lost to the top-ten ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at home in Memorial Stadium...
Huskers v. Ohio State, Nov. 6
Nebraska (3-6) is hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1) at Memorial Stadium for an east versus...
Huskers v. Ohio State preview Nov. 6
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) passes under pressure from Ohio State's Jack Sawyer...
Despite a gritty Huskers defensive effort Ohio State beats Nebraska 26-17