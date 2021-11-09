Advertisement

North Dakota woman sentenced 7 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend in groin

Terin Stately, 34, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.
By Bailey Hurley and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A woman was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her boyfriend.

KVLY reports Terin Stately, 34, was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court documents.

Court records state a Cass County judge sentenced Stately to 20 years, but only seven of those years must be in prison. Stately will also serve five years of supervised probation, documents say.

Stately was originally charged with one count of murder in the death of her boyfriend, 27-year-old Keanen Poitra, in May 2020.

Case records revealed that Stately told officers she was involved in a physical altercation with Poitra after she confronted him about other women.

Stately said she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen and held it up towards Poitra so he would stay away from her. Stately told officers she didn’t know she hit Poitra but admitted to putting the knife in the garbage.

Documents said Stately severed Poitra’s femoral artery, which ultimately left him to bleed to death.

