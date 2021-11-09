Advertisement

New Market-to-Midway Bikeway survey numbers released

By Katherine Wiley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bike Walk Nebraska has released new numbers from a survey about the Market-to-Midtown Bikeway.

The organization says bicycling has increased 132% since the bike lanes opened in July.

93% of riders surveyed agreed the protective barriers add to their feeling of safety. And 96% agreed they bike for transportation more when bike lanes are physically separated from car traffic.

Between July and October, the organization reports 865 bike share trips were made from a B-Cycle station along the corridor.

Six weeks after the lanes opened, the executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska told 6 News ridership had far exceeded their expectations, with an average of 140 riders on weekdays and well over 200 on weekends.

In total, the bike lanes costs $250,000 and are funded by Metro Smart Cities. The organization seeks to create solutions to transportation challenges and accessibility in Omaha.

The protected lanes are a pilot project that will conclude in September 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

