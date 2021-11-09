Nebraska man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old Nebraska man was sentenced in an Omaha federal court on Monday for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Court documents state that Eric White was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment and, after his release, will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

Officials say that on Aug. 25, 2019, officers with the North Platte Police Department tried to make a traffic stop on a black motorcycle with no plates driven by White. Police say that White did not stop and a pursuit began.

Records show that White eventually wrecked the motorcycle and was taken into custody with approximately ten grams of methamphetamine on him.

Documents state kaw enforcement used a cooperating witness, who told police she received large quantities of methamphetamine from White and would then distribute it to other individuals. She told law enforcement that they also took trips to Colorado to obtain pound quantities of the drug for distribution.

Authorities reveal that White was held responsible for 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.