Advertisement

Nebraska boutiques offer options to supply chain worries

Louisville, Springfield welcome early Christmas shoppers
By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With supply chain issues threatening to make the holidays a nightmare for shoppers, one-of-a-kind gifts are expected to be popular.

In towns like Louisville and Springfield, that means welcoming Santa and customers early.

“It’s a good year to get out and enjoy what we have,” said Liz Cochran, owner of Coop de Ville and Feathers in Louisville. “Which is parking at the front door, walking into great customer service that cares, trying to get you the first thing, the best thing for the person you’re buying for.”

The Nebraska cities separated by the Platte River rolled out the tinsel and lights the first weekend of November and shoppers have already responded.

“We’ve already noticed in the last couple of days,” said Margie Tremblay, who owns Springfield Artworks with her husband Glenn. “People who don’t usually come in are all of a sudden coming in and buying things, it’s great, we love it.”

In a year where finding the most popular mass-produced holiday gifts expects to be more challenging, craftspeople and local artists hope handmade gifts will provide memorable options.

“If you do a watercolor print, you can’t do the same thing twice,” Tremblay said. “If you do a certain hat, you can’t do the same thing twice. So, one of a kind is important, it’s important as far as passing it down to the kids, too.”

Sisters Christine Hamilton and Allison Mixan are living their dream of opening a store in their hometown together. Louisville’s “Small Town Christmas” event on Sunday was their idea.

“We are big Christmas lovers and our parents instilled that in us at a young age,” Hamilton said. “We really wanted to bring a small town feel to life, we have Santa outside and merriment next door, where we can support other entrepreneurs as well.”

“These small towns, we all support each other,” Cochran said. “If you can’t find what you want to give here, there’s another option not too far away.”

Liz adds, you can’t beat the personal touch, like “ho-ho-hot chocolate.”

“Plus, we do free gift wrap. Christmas Eve, you will love us for that!”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe

Latest News

Afghan-American man pays it forward with warm welcome for new refugees in Omaha
Warm welcome for Afghan refugee in Omaha
Warm welcome for Afghan refugee in Omaha
Free zoo admission for veterans at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Free zoo admission for veterans at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Holiday shoppers buying local in Omaha
Holiday shoppers buying local