Man gets life sentence for stabbing, killing Kansas doctor

WICHITA, Kan. - A 26-year-old man who stabbed a Wichita psychiatrist more than 160 times and then ran over him with a car has been sentenced to life in prison.

Umar Dutt was sentenced Tuesday for first-degree murder in the death of 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy in September 2017. Dutt pleaded guilty in September.

Prosecutors said police found Reddy’s body behind Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic, where Dutt was a client of Reddy’s. He entered the building and began assaulting Reddy, who escaped before Dutt caught up with him in the alley.

Prosecutors said Dutt stabbed Reddy 165 times and ran him over with a car.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.