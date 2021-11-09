Advertisement

LPD investigating 2 car fires in southeast Lincoln neighborhood

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two cases in southeast Lincoln where cars were set on fire.

On Monday, just after 6 a.m., police were called to a home on Blackstone Road, just south of Old Cheney, on a report of a car fire.

LPD said the victim, a 71-year-old man, reported that his neighbor alerted him that his white 2009 Chevy van was on fire.

According to police, the victim found the doors of his van open and a bucket inside that was on fire.

Officers said another neighbor, a 37-year-old man who lives off Blackstone Road, reported that around 7 a.m., he found his white 1999 Ford F150 interior damaged from a fire that had already extinguished itself.

LPD said Fire Inspector Schmidt determined that both fires were arson and officers assisted with their investigation.

Investigators believe the van sustained an estimated $800 damage and the truck had around $3,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

