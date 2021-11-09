Kansas lawmakers closer to special session on COVID mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Support is growing among Republicans to call the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature into a special session before Thanksgiving to enact new laws for protecting workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Senate President Ty Masterson said Tuesday that he wants lawmakers to reconvene Nov. 22 to consider proposals he outlined to make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and to give workers unemployment benefits if they’re fired for refusing to get inoculated.

The measures are a response to mandates from President Joe Biden.

Masterson and other GOP leaders had been wary of pushing for lawmakers to reconvene before they’re set to meet again in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.