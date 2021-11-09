Advertisement

Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ

An unsanctioned picket event was held outside of John Deere headquarters in Moline Monday.
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ
Informational picket event held outside John Deere HQ
By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An unsanctioned picket event was held outside of John Deere headquarters in Moline Monday.

Dozens of community and UAW members gathered at noon with various picket signs dawned with messages like “Scare Tactics Won’t Work’” “We Win This Together,” and “Skilled Labor = Skilled Wages.”

This is the second informational picket that’s been held, with the first happening back in September as the UAW prepared to strike.

Some members on the picket line spoke with TV6 off-camera Monday. Some voiced their frustrations over record profits with signs criticizing the CEO’s salary increase. Others say they haven’t heard any updates yet and would like more transparency and communication.

As picketing continues, community members are still showing support through honks and donations.

Even if Deere stated that it was the last, best, and final offer prior to the vote, members who spoke to TV6 say it wouldn’t have changed their decision.

It’s still unclear what the next steps are but those who want a better agreement are standing their ground.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
OFD was responding to a medical issue early Sunday morning when a driver crashed into their...
Omaha fire truck inoperable after collision sends two to hospital
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Jarvis Wynne, 38, was booked into DCC on Friday, Nov. 5, for 2nd degree felony assault.
Police: one stabbed at Omaha Walmart
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe

Latest News

Afghan-American man pays it forward with warm welcome for new refugees in Omaha
Warm welcome for Afghan refugee in Omaha
Warm welcome for Afghan refugee in Omaha
Holiday shoppers buying local in Omaha
Holiday shoppers buying local
Emily's Monday night forecast