Fatal crash on Dodge kills one

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have reported a deadly crash in west Omaha just east of 192nd and Dodge streets.

Police confirm one person has died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers report that one lane, the far left lane, is open to traffic but the eastbound on-ramp at 192nd street will remain closed for now.

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

