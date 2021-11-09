Fatal crash on Dodge kills one
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have reported a deadly crash in west Omaha just east of 192nd and Dodge streets.
Police confirm one person has died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.
Officers report that one lane, the far left lane, is open to traffic but the eastbound on-ramp at 192nd street will remain closed for now.
This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.
