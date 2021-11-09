Fatal crash on Dodge kills one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have reported a deadly crash in west Omaha just east of 192nd and Dodge streets.

Police confirm one person has died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

Officers report that one lane, the far left lane, is open to traffic but the eastbound on-ramp at 192nd street will remain closed for now.

Omaha Police have reported a fatal crash near 192nd and Dodge streets on Tuesday afternoon. (WOWT)

One lane, far left lane, open EB West Dodge, however EB on ramp at 192nd to remain closed for the time being. Proceed through slowly. #OPD — Lt. Jay Leavitt (@OPDLtLeavitt) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story, stay with 6 News for updates.

