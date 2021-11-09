Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Rainy Wednesday, cold by Friday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny and mild Tuesday changes are here! By Wednesday our next system makes an impact... Drizzle kicks off the day and rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure tracks in from the S and gradually moves NE. Highs fall a few more degrees into the mid-50s.

Rainy Wednesday (wowt)

This clears on Thursday with a high of 52 and more sunshine. With gusty winds it will still feel chilly! The cool down continues from there... moisture wraps back around our Wednesday low pressure system, now to our NE, and light snow will mainly impact areas to the N and NE of the Metro.

Late week snow (wowt)

Combined with chilly air this bring the chance for a wintry mix to light snow. Accumulation for those that see it looks like it will remain very light with quite a bit of initial melting on warm ground. Areas to the N and NE of the Metro will see very light accumulation of under 1″... most in the trace to .5″ range.

Light snow Friday (wowt)

We may see some light mixed showers/flurries in the Metro Friday but are not concerned with accumulation at this point. The wind, with gusts into the 40s to near 50s, and chilly air make a bigger impact with a high of 38.

Windy Friday (wowt)

We’ve declared a FIRST ALERT DAY for Friday due to the cold and wind... it will FEEL more like the 20s all day. Stay warm!

First Alert Day Friday (wowt)

From here the forecast remains overall cooler and unsettled.... highs stay in the 40s for the weekend with the chance for showers on Saturday. We’ll warm into the 50s and low 60s by the middle of next work week.

