Deadly Wahoo intersection addressed after community pressures state officials

WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - After five deaths in less than one year, the community of Wahoo persevered and kept the pressure on state officials to do something about a deadly intersection just north of town.

For months, it seemed as though nothing was going to happen to the intersection in Wahoo but that has changed.

“It was basically built to be a death trap,” said Wendy.

Wendy Mach says something should have been done to make this intersection safer more than a year ago.

That’s when her parents were killed while trying to cross six lanes of traffic - cars and trucks didn’t have to stop.

Her father, Larry Mach, was actually on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors. Wendy says her father used to question why the Nebraska Department of Transportation didn’t see what he did - accidents waiting to happen.

“It sucks the wind out of you because he was willing to do whatever it takes for this community.”

In July it wasn’t a senior driver this time but an 18-year-old one. She was trying to cross the intersection in the same direction as Mach’s father. The crash killed her and two of her younger brothers.

“I have to tip my hat to the community because they pushed for it. I was a voice for it because I had first-hand experience of what it’s like to lose someone here,” said Wendy. “But the petitions - the calls to you guys to get interviews.”

Roadside memorials currently line the intersection as road crews remove signs and take out lanes. Next summer, a roundabout will slow down traffic even more.

However, another key change has already taken place - the speed limit has been lowered to 50 miles per hour.

