Council Bluffs man convicted of sex trafficking by jury

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a four-day trial, a 33-year-old Council Bluffs man was convicted of sex trafficking multiple Omaha victims by force, fraud, or coercion in a federal court on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Court documents state that Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs also coerced one of the victims, who was then in foster care and a ward of the state of Nebraska, to travel to multiple other states where the defendant forced her to have sex with men for money for the defendant’s financial gain.

Officials say the victim testified that the defendant beat, raped, and choked her when she would refuse to comply with his demands. Authorities state that the defendant also defrauded another victim, a recent college graduate, into sex trafficking by misrepresenting the amount of money she could make and then taking the money for himself.

Documents reveal that U.S. District Judge Rober F. Rossiter, Jr., accepted the jury’s verdict and has set Cody’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. It is reported that Cody faces mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years on two of the counts and up to ten years of imprisonment each on the remaining two counts.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

