Advertisement

Council Bluffs man convicted of sex trafficking by jury

A jury has convicted Jesse Cody, 33, of Council Bluffs of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or...
A jury has convicted Jesse Cody, 33, of Council Bluffs of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion on Nov. 4 after a four-day trial.(WCAX)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a four-day trial, a 33-year-old Council Bluffs man was convicted of sex trafficking multiple Omaha victims by force, fraud, or coercion in a federal court on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Court documents state that Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs also coerced one of the victims, who was then in foster care and a ward of the state of Nebraska, to travel to multiple other states where the defendant forced her to have sex with men for money for the defendant’s financial gain.

Officials say the victim testified that the defendant beat, raped, and choked her when she would refuse to comply with his demands. Authorities state that the defendant also defrauded another victim, a recent college graduate, into sex trafficking by misrepresenting the amount of money she could make and then taking the money for himself.

Documents reveal that U.S. District Judge Rober F. Rossiter, Jr., accepted the jury’s verdict and has set Cody’s sentencing hearing for Jan. 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. It is reported that Cody faces mandatory minimum sentences of 15 years on two of the counts and up to ten years of imprisonment each on the remaining two counts.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Thursday,...
Scott Frost to remain as Nebraska coach, announces staff changes
Douglas (left) and Gunn were booked into Douglas County Corrections after a police pursuit in...
Five in custody after overnight police chase ends near UNMC
Omaha Police ask for help identifying potential sexual assault suspect
Bailey Boswell, accused of Sydney Loofe's first degree murder, watches as witnesses testify...
Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe
Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video

Latest News

Police say a fatal rollover crash near 192nd and Dodge on Tuesday has killed one person in Omaha.
Fatal crash on Dodge kills one
Friday is a First Alert Day
First Alert Day Friday
A 52-year-old Texas man connected with local gang members has been found guilty of cocaine...
Texas man found guilty of cocaine conspiracy
North Platte Police Dept. handling increase of crimes
Nebraska man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth