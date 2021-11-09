Advertisement

Cold blast triggers First Alert Day Friday

Friday is a First Alert Day
Friday is a First Alert Day(WOWT)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 News First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday, November 12th a First Alert Day.

The coldest air of the season so far will move in Friday with temperatures struggling to make it out of the 30s. A low pressure system will be centered over the Great Lakes region, with the Heartland on the backside of the low. Due to a tight pressure gradient, strong winds are likely here in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Friday.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph likely Friday
Wind gusts up to 45 mph likely Friday(WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible from sunrise to sunset on Friday, driving wind chills into the 20s and upper-teens for the day. Any leaves that are left on the trees today will likely be gone by the end of the week! Low temperatures will drop into the mid-20s Friday night.

Wind chills in the 20s and teens Friday
Wind chills in the 20s and teens Friday(WOWT)

There is a chance for some wrap-around snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Not a lot of moisture to work with, so any amounts will be light and likely melting. Best chance to see some flakes will be northeast of the Omaha Metro. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

Best chance for snowflakes northeast of the Metro Friday
Best chance for snowflakes northeast of the Metro Friday(WOWT)

We’ll continue to monitor the changing weather conditions and you can too! Download the WOWT First Alert Weather App, free in your app or Google Play store: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

