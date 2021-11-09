Advertisement

Afghan-American man pays it forward with warm welcome for new refugees in Omaha

By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Afghan-American man is paying it forward by delivering winter clothes to newly arrived evacuees of the worn-torn country.

Winter jackets, clothing, and more packaged as a special delivery for an Afghan family that just arrived in Omaha.

“It’s automatic that I jump and come help them,” said Feroz Mohmand.

Feroz Mohmand fled Afghanistan 10 years ago, he knows how tough it is to settle in a new country.

“These families arrive with just the clothes they were wearing from Afghanistan so imagine what they need help with,” said Mohmand.

Muhammad Mirwais Popalzai, his wife, and four daughters escaped amid the Taliban takeover. Getting on to the flight while U.S. troops were still on the ground.

Their first stop in the U.S. was Washington, D.C.

After Washington, DC., some paperwork processing, we went to Wisconsin and then two months at a military base,” said Muhammad.

They’re relieved their daughters are out from Taliban rule.

“I’m happy for my daughters that they will go here for higher education,” said Nadia Sediqqi.

As a teacher in Afghanistan, she’s determined to continue her career in the U.S. Meanwhile, Feroz will continue collecting donations and making deliveries.

“The happiness on the faces and seeing the families when they know there are people who are eager to help them,” said Mohmand.

He’s in it for the long haul.

“I’ll keep doing this until the refugees are all arriving,” said Mohmand.

If you would like to make a donation to the Afghan families, you can donate to Feroz’s Venmo account @Feroz-Mohmand.

