Vandalism throughout Omaha caught on video

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three southwest Omaha neighborhoods were hit by vandalism over the weekend.

Neighbors want those responsible caught. Doug Taggart’s home was one of those hit.

“My wife woke me up in the middle of the night and said there was somebody out front,” he said.

It turned out to be several somebodies. Two carloads of young males caused damage to properties in the area of 192nd and West Center Road around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“There was stuff all over, it turned out it was our large flowerpots that were just really big in the front and they had made a big mess of that,” he said.

Taggart’s house was also shot with paintballs and he wasn’t the only one.

“The neighbor across the street, next door there was probably others.”

Tami Tillisch found several panels on her fence destroyed. She spoke with dozens of other neighbors in three different subdivisions who had damage to their property and their homes hit with paintballs.

She said their experiences all match.

“We saw videos from the neighbors that show two vehicles and I’ve seen numerous videos from other neighbors,” she said. “Six kids all together, two would jump out from each vehicle and they would come up and just destroy people’s planters and smash pumpkins.”

One neighbor’s Ring camera got a good look at the two vehicles the teens were driving. One of them, neighbors say, is a blue 2009-2014 Honda Pilot.

“We went through it several times and by that time we could show police the Ring video,” Taggart said.

Tami Tillisch said vandalism in the area is nothing new.

“All summer about the white fence like what we have here that have been destroyed, people coming up and just kicking the fence down,” she said.

“They went way out of bounds, what they did was pretty terrible, just so destructive,” Taggart said. “They don’t even have respect for other people’s stuff. I would like to see them get some help.”

Neighbors want to see the vandalism end before it escalates any further.

“I would like to see them caught, put them to work or something, and make them pay for all the damages,” Tillisch said.

Other neighbors say they don’t plan on putting out holiday lights this season because of the vandalism.

If you have any information on this case, call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

