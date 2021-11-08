Advertisement

Two juveniles captured after escaping Sarpy County justice center

By Brent Weber
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The four-hour search has ended for the two juveniles who escaped from the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center on Monday.

Sheriffs tell 6 News that the two males escaped the facility around 11:30 a.m. by scaling the fence behind the juvenile center, one of them was still in shackles. The two remained at large for several hours.

Authorities alerted 6 News that the at-large parties were found in a culvert near 103rd St. and Cornhusker Rd. The two were captured around 4:05 p.m. approximately six blocks south of the justice center.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says they had to use two helicopters in the search, one from OPD and one from NSP, and several K9 units.

Officials report they will conduct an internal review to see how they can prevent similar events in the future.

