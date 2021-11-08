Sentencing delayed in 2015 Omaha railcar explosion case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Families of the victims in a 2015 railcar explosion in Omaha thought today would finally be the day they see justice but the sentencing never happened.

The judge has taken himself off the case.

Federal Judge Joe Bataillon apologized to everyone in the courtroom on Monday. He said he just learned over the weekend that he had a conflict of interest in the case but didn’t say what that conflict was.

The worry was not that he couldn’t be fair in his view, it’s just that others may not see it that way. So instead of going ahead with sentencing today, another judge will take over the case.

In April 2015, a railcar being cleaned exploded at 2nd and Hickory streets.

Dallas Foulk and Adrian LaPour were scraping a thick residue out of the railcar when the fumes inside ignited. They both died.

Adrian’s brother Robert is disappointed in yet another delay in the case.

We’ve been waiting a long time for justice. We thought we were going to get that today. I think it’s been too long - 6 years.”

“Adrian needs his justice,” said his mother, Aurora LaPour. “He was a good guy, he really was.”

The co-owners of the business, Nebraska Railcar Cleaning, Steven and Adam Braithwaite, are facing a maximum of 15 years and 20 years in prison respectively.

The U.S. attorney said the co-owners’ two guilty pleas emphasized the grave consequence of cutting corners.

Investigators said the tanker car was not tested for a toxic and highly flammable chemical and that the owners ignored health and safety protocols, putting employees at risk.

“This could have been prevented, there were many violations,” said Robert. “Their employer is responsible for the safety of their employees.”

Chief Justice Robert Rossiter has taken over the case. At this time, it is unclear when the two owners will be sentenced.

This is the second time the case has switched hands as Federal Judge Bataillon, who just stepped down from the case, took over in Sept. 2020 after the unexpected death of Federal Judge Laurie Smith Camp.

Judge Bataillon said he expects the sentencing with the new judge will take place by January at the latest.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.