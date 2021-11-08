Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert forecast: Chilly air settles in this week with some rain likely by Wednesday.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watch for a little fog in the area to start the day with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Those 40s will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon even as the clouds increase.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

As the clouds increase, the wind likely will a bit as well with gusts to 20-25 mph from north likely.

Monday Wind Gusts
Monday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The clouds will be rather thick tonight with lows dipping into the 40s by Tuesday morning. There is a small chance of a shower to start Tuesday but once that threat is over the clouds will decrease and Tuesday afternoon looks rather enjoyable.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Wednesday is expected to be rather soggy with showers moving in during mid morning hours and they’ll likely continue well into the evening. An isolated storm or two is possible as well.

Wednesday Rain
Wednesday Rain(WOWT)

That system slides east and leaves us dry Thursday but colder air will start to move in. The coldest air is likely Friday with highs that won’t get out of the 30s. Some showers are possible Friday as well as a wet wintry mix north of the I-80. Impacts should be low but it will be windy and cold.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

